French parliament to vote on Palestinian state Nov. 28

France’s National Assembly will vote this month on a largely symbolic resolution in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state, hoping it could help end the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, officials said Wednesday.

Approval by the lower and more powerful chamber of parliament would send a signal to President Francois Hollande’s Socialist government, which has the final say. Hollande supported “international recognition” of a Palestinian state on the campaign trail two years ago, and parliamentary leaders have recently consulted Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on the matter.

The National Assembly will vote on the resolution Nov. 28.