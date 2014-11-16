The Republican Party may have the most to lose. Its reaction to Obama's move will set the tone for the GOP's agenda over the next two years and will reveal how committed the party is to actually leading. And the potential for another government shutdown looms if Republicans are ready to bring the immigration fight to the government-funding debate.
Why Republicans May Have the Most to Lose Over Obama's Immigration Action - NationalJournal.com
Seeded on Sun Nov 16, 2014 8:57 PM
