Winter in America - Gil Scott Heron

One of Gil Scott Heron's classics and an indictment on Social Injustice in the world. This is America 2007,the richest and most powerful country in the world yet many of the citizens live in conditions not seen outside some of the worst third world countries

Feed the Poor Eat the Rich.

Obituary

The Great Gil Scott Heron Died Friday afternoon 27/05/2011 Aged 62.

One of the most controversial Musicians of the last four decades has passed away in hospital aged 62. He was a Poet, Musician, Righter, and above all a mover and shaker on Social Injustice. His early life was spent in poverty living with his much loved grandmother. Some of the best of his early works include, Winter in America, Angle Dust, and I think I'll call it Morning. He was truly one of the great musicians of the last four decades. a light shining in the darkness.

