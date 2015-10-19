Voices from the Palestinian uprising against Israel - Al Jazeera English

“We cannot have peace with such a state that was founded on top of us. This is a racist state. They treat us like sub-humans, they shoot at us to kill us, often without provocation. They destroy our olive orchards, and they keep thousands of us in jails without charges. We have reached a boiling point with them.”
