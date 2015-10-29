Newsvine

Paul Kennedy-9043430

 

About Articles: 22 Seeds: 16 Comments: 81 Since: Feb 2014

Why Obama Should Stand Up to the Saudis

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Paul Kennedy-9043430 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCounterPunch.org
Seeded on Wed Oct 28, 2015 10:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Since the US media and government rarely reprimand the Saudis, the American people have little understanding of the grave human rights abuses that take place daily in the kingdom.  According to Amnesty International, the Saudis executed 102 people in the first six months of 2015.  Death by sword beheading – often public – is the preferred punishment for adultery, homosexuality, and witchcraft (basically, not having radical Sunni Wahhabi beliefs).  Children and the mentally handicapped do not escape the sword.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor