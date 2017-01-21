The Observatory For Human Rights was dedicated in honor of Rachel Corrie, a human rights activist from Olympia, Washington, who was murdered in Gaza while trying to defend Palestinian homes from the Israeli military, and in honor of Rami Abdul Rahman, the selfless author of the world-renowned Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

I deeply appreciate the oversight and moderation provided by administrators Isabella-37 and FormalMonkey during my hiatus from Newsvine. Thank you. I want also to express my appreciation for the many contributions, the many posts and articles, made to the group by its members.

And while I enjoy viewing, reading and discussing human interest stories, politics and wildlife photography, that is not the purpose of this group. The focus of this nation is human rights advocacy. Consequently, if anyone has seeds or articles that are not about human rights issues, such as LGBT rights, sexual discrimination, worker exploitation, for example, please do not post them here.

Differences of opinion are welcomed and encouraged. If you believe you have an important or interesting point to make about a subject, then by all means, try to argue it in an intelligent and friendly manner. But personal attacks and posts that are nothing more than poorly veiled rants against other authors, named, intimated or otherwise suggested, will not be tolerated.